Hillsborough man sentenced in 15-year-old’s murder after trying to have key witness killed

A Tampa teenager who was barely old enough to drive when he was charged with murder two years ago headed back to court for sentencing.

He was convicted in September and now is headed to prison for life. 19-year-old Jadon Saunders-Rigueur had his sentencing in a Tampa Courtroom Thursday afternoon.

He sat quietly as his attorney urged the court for leniency. He explained that Saunders-Rigueur came from a troubled childhood and suffered from a history of mental disorders.

Prosecutors said Saunders-Rigueur shot and killed 15-year-old Alex Alecia during a botched drug deal at an apartment complex in Brandon in October 2021.

Alicia’s best friend told the jury he watched Alicia get gunned down in front of him. He said Saunders-Rigueur snatched the drugs from Alicia and then shot him.

When Saunders-Rigueur was arrested, prosecutors said he then hired a hitman, his cellmate, to kill a key witness in the case.

A day after the jailhouse snitch told his story to a jury Saunders-Rigueur was convicted of murder and armed robbery.

At his sentencing today, Alicia’s mother, Natalie Polazzi, explained the lifetime of anguish she is now left with.

Alex Alecia's family was in court during the sentencing.

"Life without Alex is like being lost and never finding my way back home and left to adapt to a world where I can no longer hug or kiss my son," said the sobbing mother.

Alicia’s grandmother, Fran Landon, wanted the defendant to go away for a long, long time.

"We pray that Jaden receives the sentence that certainly fits the crime, and that’s to spend the rest of his life natural life in prison," she said.

And finally, it was Tampa Judge Michael Williams’ turn to hand down his ruling.

He called the crime cowardly and added that he had heard all the evidence during the trial.

"And this was an execution, no other way to put it," said Williams.

Williams gave Saunders-Rigueur a life sentence.

There was eruption of cheers and applause in the courtroom by the victim's family.

Saunders-Rigueur was escorted away with no visible reaction.