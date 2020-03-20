Total Florida COVID-19 cases now at 563; 11 deaths

The Florida Department of Health is now reporting 563 coronavirus cases in the state and one Floridian has since died, bringing the state death toll to 11.

Health officials are also monitoring 1,049 individuals for the novel coronavirus.

Of the 563 cases, 510 are Florida residents and 53 are non-Florida residents.

The number of cases in Florida have increased by more than 200 since Wednesday -- when the state health department was reporting 328 cases -- likely as result of faster testing results.

Earlier this week, Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said the country should expect to see a spike in coronavirus cases. This is due to testing improvements and tests will run more frequently, which will help with the backlog of tests.

Bay Area by the numbers:

- Hillsborough: 32

- Pinellas: 22

- Citrus: 3

- Hernando: 4

- Pasco: 7

- Polk: 9

- Manatee: 10

- Sarasota 8

There are no reported cases in Hardee, Highlands and Desoto counties. Yesterday, Hernando County reported its first four cases.

The highest number of cases fall in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Broward County is reporting 128 cases, while there are 123 in Miami-Dade County.

In Monroe County, the Florida Keys is reporting its first coronavirus case, which is travel-related. The report came in after the county announced all hotels must close by Sunday, March 22. The closure will last for 14 days.

According to FL-DOH, there 17,402 cases in the U.S. and 124 have recovered. There have been 224 of deaths in the country.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

