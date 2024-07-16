Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver that seriously injured Pinellas County man in multi-vehicle crash

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Florida Highway Patrol is trying to locate the driver of a white sedan it says was involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday night and took off.

According to troopers, a Volkswagen Beetle was stopped behind a Toyota sedan in traffic westbound on Ulmerton Road, in the outside lane, east of US 19, around 7:25 p.m.

That’s when, according to FHP, a white sedan, possibly a Toyota with previous rear-end damage, slammed into the back of the Beetle, which crashed into the Toyota stopped in front.

After the crash, troopers say the driver who caused the collision left the scene.

READ: 4th suspect arrested in ramming of Hillsborough County deputy during traffic stop

Troopers say the driver of the Beetle, a 62-year-old Bellaire man, was seriously injured in the crash. His passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Belaire, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The hit-and-run driver is described as a white woman with short blonde hair and glasses.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS (*8477).

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter