Tropical storm warning issued for Tampa Bay area, much of Gulf Coast as Nicole nears Florida

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the Tampa Bay area and much of Florida's Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Nicole gradually gains strength while churning toward the state's Atlantic coastline.

Nicole reached 70 mph late Tuesday, just shy of the 74 mph to become a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center's 4 a.m. advisory warns that hurricane conditions are expected across portions of Florida's east coast beginning Wednesday evening, and tropical storm conditions have already begun there.

Forecasters said tropical storm conditions are expected to begin along the west coast of Florida later Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, NHC forecasters warn that a dangerous storm surge is expected along much of the state's east coast.

Residents in at least three Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach and Volusia — were ordered to evacuate from barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. The evacuation orders are set to take effect Wednesday. Officials at Orlando International Airport, the seventh busiest in the U.S., said commercial operations would stop Wednesday afternoon until it was safe to resume flights.

"This incoming storm is a direct threat to both property and life," said Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald. "Our infrastructure, particularly along the coastline, is very vulnerable because of Hurricane Ian."

A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida’s southwestern Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of the central part of the state. Forecasters said heavy rain could fall on areas still recovering from Ian's flooding.

Hurricane warnings were in effect for the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama Island, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Other areas of the Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Province and Eleuthera remained under a tropical storm warning.

The hurricane center said the storm's track shifted slightly south overnight, but the exact path remains uncertain as it approaches Florida, where it is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday. However, forecasters are warning residents to not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it is expected to be a large storm "with hazards extending well to the north of the center, outside the forecast cone."

Jack Beven, a National Hurricane Center forecaster, said the storm has a "very large cyclonic envelope," meaning that even if it makes landfall along the central Florida coastline, the effects will be felt as far north as Georgia.

By Tuesday night, hurricane warnings were issued for a large portion of Florida's Atlantic Coast, from Boca Raton to north of Daytona Beach.

As of the 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory, tropical storm warnings are now in place for other parts of the Florida coast, all the way to Altamaha Sound, Georgia.

The warning area also stretches inland, covering Florida's Lake Okeechobee, as well as the state's Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach in southwestern Florida to Indian Pass in the Panhandle. The tropical storm warning also extends north to the South Santee River in South Carolina.

NASA announced that because of the storm, next week’s planned launch of its much-anticipated moon rocket will be pushed back two days to Nov. 16. The 322-foot rocket will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a dramatic flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple of years.

However, the storm did not have any impact on voting in Florida on Tuesday.

Some counties in Florida were offering sandbags to residents. In Indian River County, which is north of West Palm Beach, shelters were set to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday, though no mandatory evacuation orders had been issued by late morning Tuesday, said spokesman Mason Kozac.

Any evacuations would be strictly voluntary, with residents "having a conversation with themselves about whether they need to leave or not," Kozac said.

The mandatory evacuation order in Palm Beach County affects 52,000 residents of mobile homes and 67,000 residents of barrier islands, officials said in an afternoon news conference. Shelters up and down the coast were opening at 7 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Schools will be closed in multiple counties across Florida as the storm approaches. Some announced closures through Friday, already an off day because of the Veteran's Day holiday. Other districts have said they would cancel classes on Thursday. The University of Central Florida, one of the largest U.S. universities with 70,000 students and 12,000 employees, was closing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Walt Disney World outside Orlando planned to close its Typhoon Lagoon water park and two miniature golf courses on Thursday.

In Seminole County, north of Orlando, Hurricane Ian caused unprecedented flooding, and officials are concerned the impending storm could bring a new round of flooding and wind damage.

"The water on the ground has saturated the root structures of many trees. The winds could bring down trees and those could bring down power lines," Alan Harris, Seminole County’s emergency manager, said at a Tuesday news conference.

When Ian hit a few weeks ago, Hurricane Ian flooded the Peace River, and the pump station at Peace River Village in Polk County broke, and sewers gushed into the flood water that covered nearby streets.

Although Nicole is not expected to be nearly as destructive, Peace River Village residents are keeping a close eye on the storm. So are emergency operations staffers.

They are talking with the National Weather Service several times a day to keep track of Nicole's strength and movement.

"We are coordinating closely with other county divisions, with our public information office, with the school board, with the sheriff’s office, with the Department of Health," explained Paul Womble, Director of Polk County Emergency Management.

On Tuesday, experts were predicting that the Peace River was going to rise, but not nearly as dramatically as it did with Ian.

Meanwhile, streets in North Port are still lined with debris piles waiting to be picked up as residents prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. The city also said it's time to make sure tarps are secure with many also still waiting for roof repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The City of North Port has collected 1.2 million cubic yards of debris, but many piles remain.

Michael Fear, the city's emergency manager, said residents are asked to keep debris piles low if possible and make sure heavier material is on top. He said it's to prevent insulation, aluminum and other materials from flying around and also clogging drains and waterways.

The city is expecting about 2-4 inches of rain from Nicole.

"We are pretty much prepared, going through all the motions that we all go through just in case because we know this is a possibility," Fear said.

After weathering Hurricane Ian, many remain exhausted and ready to move on.

In South Carolina, forecasters warned several days of onshore winds from Nicole could pile seawater into places like downtown Charleston. Thursday morning’s high tide was predicted to be higher than the water level from Hurricane Ian.

At 10 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was about 150 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It was moving west-southwest at 10 mph.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 380 miles from the center of the storm, the National Hurricane Center's advisory said.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The last storm to hit Florida in November was Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall in Cedar Key, on the state’s Gulf Coast, on Nov. 12, 2020.

Since record keeping began in 1853, Florida has had only two hurricanes make landfall in November, said Maria Torres, a spokesperson for the Hurricane Center. The first was the Yankee Hurricane in 1935, and the second was Hurricane Kate, which struck Florida's Panhandle as a Category 2 storm in 1985.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.