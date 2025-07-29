Trucking industry theft ring taken down, officials giving update Tuesday: HCSO

The Brief A trucking industry theft ring that stretched across six jurisdictions and two states has been taken down, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. A total of 93 people fell victim to the theft ring, and it caused $750,000 in thefts and damages. Details about the arrests and the operation will be announced during a news conference at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



An organized theft ring targeting the critical computer systems that play a big part in the trucking industry has been taken down, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they spent months gathering surveillance and intelligence across six jurisdictions and two states.

A total of 93 people fell victim to the theft ring, and it caused $750,000 in thefts and damages.

What's next:

Details about the arrests and the operation will be announced by Attorney General James Uthmeier and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister during a news conference at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

