Two Rivers community expanding into Hillsborough County

A new master-planned community in southeast Pasco called Two Rivers is expanding into Hillsborough County after securing 2,000 additional acres.

The expansion is part of a strategy to build a lifestyle community that honors the land’s heritage.

Some amenities that will be added are a luxury golf course designed by DMK Golf Design and a spa.

"We are building a community that respects the legacy of this land, is full of character and that people will be proud to call home. It will be unlike anything in this region," said Jeffrey Hills, principal of Eisenhower Property Group. "We’ve meticulously thought through every detail of Two Rivers, so it offers a unique lifestyle – from natural spaces throughout to modern-day lifestyle amenities."

The Hillsborough section will include three villages with estate homes, and a private country club.

"This course will feel like you are tucked into natural Florida – it is an unsullied canvas with maturity that most other developments don’t have," said David McLay-Kidd, world-renowned Scottish golf course architect and designer. "We’re excited to bring something new to Florida that is simple, yet bold, and that inspires confidence for every player to have a great round."

The entire Two Rivers community will feature four amenity centers that offer a variety of playgrounds, pavilions and pools, as well as recreation including tennis and pickleball. Existing plans for the Pasco section include a K-12 school and a regional district park, as well as 3.3 million square feet of office, retail, commercial and industrial space.

Once completed, Two Rivers will feature 6,000 homes, townhomes, apartments and villas. New homes will range from $300,000s to over $5 million.

Models in the first phase will open in the second quarter of 2023.



