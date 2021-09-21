Two killed in I-4 crash in Polk County were not wearing seat belts, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County lead to the deaths of two people and left one person critically injured.

The crash occurred Monday night around 9:25 p.m. near County Road 557.

Troopers said the male driver of a sedan was speeding in the eastbound lanes. Meanwhile, a second vehicle, carrying a 31-year-old male driver and a 37-year-old male passenger – both from Cape Coral – was traveling in the westbound lanes.

At one point, the driver in the eastbound lanes lost control of his vehicle, troopers said. The vehicle crossed the media in a construction area. There were no median barrier at the location.

The vehicle entered the westbound lanes and struck the second vehicle.

The driver and passenger inside the speeding sedan were not wearing seatbelts, according to an FHP crash report. The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and his passenger, a 30-year-old man from Kissimmee, was fully ejected.

Both passed away at the crash scene.

The Cape Coral driver had minor injuries while his passenger had critical injuries.

FHP did not identify any of those involved in the crash report.

