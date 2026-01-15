USF approves tuition increase for out-of-state students

The Brief The University of South Florida approved a 15% increase in non-resident tuition and fees, effective fall 2026. The increase applies to out-of-state and international students only, not Florida residents. Nearly a fifth of USF’s student body will be affected by the change.



USF’s Board of Trustees voted on Monday to approve a 15% increase in non-resident tuition and fees, following authorization from the Florida Board of Governors. The increase takes effect in fall 2026 and applies to out-of-state and international students.

What we know:

University leaders described the move as the second and final step in a two-year window allowed by the state. A 10% increase for non-resident students was approved and implemented last year.

An estimated 12.1% of USF's students come from outside Florida, and 6.3% are international students. That means more than 18% of the student body will face higher tuition costs under the new rates.

USF administrators said the revenue from the increase will be reinvested into academic programs, student services and student support, including advising and need-based financial aid. The university also said the adjustment is needed to offset rising instructional costs while keeping tuition unchanged for in-state students.

READ MORE: Hillsborough County working to build an arborist workforce — why it's important

By the numbers:

For undergraduate non-resident students, the fee per credit hour will rise from $381.15 to $438.32.

For a full-time student taking 15 credit hours per semester, that means an increase of about $857 per semester, or roughly $1,715 more per academic year.

Graduate and professional programs will also see increases, with higher annual costs for medical and health-related degrees.

SEE MORE: Serious illness impacting palm trees

Why USF Says It's Justified:

University leaders told trustees that even after the increase, USF would remain among the lowest-cost public universities in Florida for non-resident students and among the lowest nationally. Trustees acknowledged the financial burden but emphasized that the increase targets a smaller share of students to avoid raising costs for Florida residents.