Hillsborough County working to build arborist workforce — why it’s important

The Brief Hillsborough County is celebrating Florida Arbor Day with an interactive workshop. The event comes as coastal communities face a growing shortage of certified arborists. Arborists are using preventive injections to address lethal bronzing, the deadly disease killing palm trees throughout Florida.



Friday is Florida Arbor Day, which is why Hillsborough County is hosting a workshop focused on growing trees — and the workforce that tends to them.

What we know:

Local leaders said there are not enough arborists to keep up with the growth of people and plants across Hillsborough County. Anthony Valido, a certified arborist trained to trim, prune and safely remove trees, said his peers play a critical role in protecting people and their homes.

RELATED: Deadly disease threatening Florida palm trees

"We maintain trees, their health, keep people safe while also keeping your home safe," he said.

Valido said the success of tree canopy expansion depends on trained professionals who know how to properly maintain trees over time.

"There are more trees being planted, as the areas are growing," Valido said. "The trees need to be maintained, so we need more arborists."

READ: 'A game changer': UF researchers studying bamboo as alternative crop for struggling citrus growers

The backstory:

Tree trimming companies across the Tampa Bay area were especially busy throughout the 2024 hurricane season. Hurricane Milton brought winds near 100 miles per hour, knocking down trees and power lines.

This year, Hillsborough County is launching an initiative aimed at attracting students and young adults into the arboriculture workforce. Lee Claxton, who has been taking care of trees for more than 30 years, said education and exposure are key to filling the labor gap.

What they're saying:

"People tell their children to grow up and be a doctor or a lawyer," he said. "But being an arborist is something that never seems to be on tip of people’s tongues."

Claxton said arborists help lay the groundwork for Florida’s ecology. He said trees provide essential benefits to both people and wildlife.

MORE: Florida Aquarium sends 9,000 ‘coral babies’ that will be planted into Florida’s Coral Reef

"A good reason that we need trees in Florida is because of the shade," he said. "You need shade to produce oxygen. The benefits to wildlife are innumerable."

Lethal bronzing in palm trees

Dig deeper:

Arborists are also warning about a deadly disease known as lethal bronzing, which has killed palm trees at a rapid rate across Florida. Once the treetops begin bronzing, arborists said it is often too late as the illness is often irreversible while spreading quickly from tree to tree.

"Once you see the cause, there’s no turning back 90% of the time," Valido said.

Claxton said the disease spreads through an insect.

"It spreads from tree to a tree, from the mouth of a little leaf-chewing insect called a leaf hopper," he said.

READ: Florida’s oyster industry plans comeback after years of decline

With temperatures expected to dramatically drop this week, Claxton said homeowners can take steps to protect their plants, like watering the base of trees to help their roots.

"The ground holds heat, so as you add water, it conducts heat," he said. "It also helps keep the central root system warm. That warm air rises up to help protect the plant."

What's next:

The Florida Arbor Day Tree Workshop and Giveaway is on Friday from 9-11 a.m. The free event takes place in Seffner, at the Hillsborough County Extension Service. Participants will receive a tree to take home and plant.