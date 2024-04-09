Video: K-9 busts Brandon car burglary suspect stashed away inside trash can

A K-9 with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was ready to take a bite out of crime when a suspected car burglar got himself in a stinky situation.

Deputies went to a Brandon apartment complex shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday to investigate a report of a suspect breaking into cars.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect ran away and jumped several fences when he noticed the aviation unit up ahead, but HCSO never lost sight of their man.

Crews in the air guided a K-9 and patrol deputies to the suspect’s hiding spot – a trash can.

Courtesy: HCSO

In video released by HCSO, a deputy can be heard telling the suspect, "You better come out right now, or you're going to get bit."

The 17-year-old can be seen popping out of the receptacle with his hands up and then falling to the ground and spilling out of the garbage bin.

The suspect was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver.

