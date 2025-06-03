Video: ‘Road rage’ over turn signal ends in gunfire and crash near Bradenton’s Riverfront: Police

The Brief Police say a road rage incident over a turn signal led to gunfire and a crash in Bradenton on Monday. It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. near Bradenton’s Riverfront. The incident is under investigation.



Shots rang out near Bradenton’s Riverfront on Monday afternoon following a ‘road rage’ incident over a turn signal, according to police.

The backstory:

The Bradenton Police Department says Raesean Poole, 33, was driving a Jeep around 3:20 p.m. on Monday.

As he was waiting to turn left out of the parking lot at 101 Riverfront Blvd., police say Anthony Williams, 20, was driving a Buick sedan east on Riverfront Blvd., and turned left into the parking lot in front of Poole.

According to BPD, Williams parked his vehicle, and Poole backed up to confront him about not using a turn signal.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Williams and his 16-year-old passenger got out of the Buick.

Poole claims that during the confrontation, Williams showed him a gun. CCTV video shows Poole began to drive away several times, but repeatedly stopped and continued arguing with Williams.

Dig deeper:

Police say during the final confrontation, Poole turned onto Riverfront Blvd., reversed, and sped up toward Williams. Poole hit a stop sign and a tree and struck Williams in the leg.

In response, police say the 16-year-old got a gun and fired it into Poole’s Jeep.

Poole, Williams and Williams’ teenage passenger were detained shortly after the incident.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Poole was charged with aggravated battery with a motor vehicle and the 16-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police say charges are pending against Williams, who was not seriously injured.

The incident is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Bradenton Police Department.

