Wander Franco trial: Verdict expected Thursday, prosecutors seeking 5-year prison sentence

A verdict could come Thursday in the case against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who is on trial in a sexual abuse case involving an underage girl in the Dominican Republic.

Case against Wander Franco

The backstory:

The investigation into Franco began in 2023 in the northern province of Puerto Plata. In July 2024, prosecutors formally charged him with sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

Investigators say Franco, who is now 24, had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and, through his mother, transferred money to the teen's mother in January 2023.

Tampa Bay Rays Dominican baseball shortstop Wander Franco, who faces an accusation of molesting an underage girl, arrives in court under heavy escort in Puerto Plata, in Dominican Republic, on January 5, 2024. The hearing was being held behind closed Expand

Prosecutors say raids of the teen's mother's home uncovered $68,500 and $35,000, allegedly delivered by Franco.

Detectives allege that the teen's mother used the money from Franco to live an extravagant lifestyle. She's charged with money laundering.

The other side:

Earlier this month during his trial, Franco spoke in court, saying he wants justice to be served.

"I heard all they said, but I wanted to say that justice must be done," Franco told the judges.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 12: Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on August 12, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Franco's fate will be decided by a panel of judges since there are no jury trials in the Dominican Republic.

He also faces a separate legal case in the Dominican Republic after his arrest in November 2024 following what police called an altercation during which guns were drawn at an apartment complex.

PREVIOUS: Rays' Wander Franco arrested in Dominican Republic after incident where guns were drawn: Reports

Franco's status with the Rays

Franco, who signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays in 2021 and hasn't played since 2023, is on Major League Baseball's restricted list, so he is no longer being paid by the team.

He was being paid, though, for nearly a year after the investigation began. Franco was on administrative leave until prosecutors filed charges in July 2024, allowing him to receive 50% of his salary during that time.

Any further discipline from MLB will likely be decided after the trial.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Associated Press and previous FOX 13 News reports.

