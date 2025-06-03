Wander Franco's sexual abuse trial begins in Dominican Republic

The Brief The trial of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco began Monday in the Dominican Republic. Franco faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking. He spoke in court on Monday, promising to testify in his own defense.



The trial of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is underway in the Dominican Republic, with Franco speaking in court on Monday.

Case against Wander Franco

The backstory:

The investigation into Franco began in 2023 in the northern province of Puerto Plata. In July 2024, prosecutors formally charged him with sexually abusing a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

Investigators say Franco, who is now 24, had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and, through his mother, transferred 1 million pesos – or about $17,000 – to the teen's mother in January 2023.

Tampa Bay Rays Dominican baseball shortstop Wander Franco, who faces an accusation of molesting an underage girl, leaves court under heavy escort in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, on January 5, 2024. The hearing was being held behind closed doors Expand

Prosecutors allege that the teen's mother used the money from Franco to live an extravagant lifestyle. She's charged with money laundering.

The prosecution said in court on Monday that they plan to call at least seven witnesses as they present their case.

The other side:

Franco's lawyers said in court on Monday that some of the evidence against him is fraudulent and illegal.

Defense attorneys also said that the underage girl denied having sexual relations with Franco.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 12: Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on August 12, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Franco speaks in court

What they're saying:

In court on Monday, Franco promised to testify in his own defense, saying he wants justice to be served.

"I heard all they said, but I wanted to say that justice must be done," Franco told the judges.

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, center, is escorted by police to court in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernández) Expand

How long will the trial last?

Dig deeper:

According to the Associated Press, the trial could take up to eight months before a verdict is reached.

Franco's fate will be decided by a panel of judges since there are no jury trials in the Dominican Republic.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Franco's status with the Rays

Franco, who signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays in 2021 and hasn't played since 2023, is on Major League Baseball's restricted list, so he is no longer being paid by the team.

He was being paid, though, for nearly a year after the investigation began. Franco was on administrative leave until prosecutors filed charges in July 2024, allowing him to receive 50% of his salary during that time.

Any further discipline from MLB will likely be decided after the trial.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

