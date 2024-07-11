Weeki Wachee pastor accused of sexually battering teen relative after giving her alcohol, THC gummy

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Weeki Wachee pastor is facing charges after deputies say he gave a teenage relative alcohol and a THC gummy before sexually battering her.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a teenager who lives in New York told deputies that the incident took place while she was visiting a relative the day before in Brooksville.

The victim told detectives that she was home alone with William Martinez, 55, a pastor at Kingdom of Hope Ministries in Weeki Wachee, when he gave her a frozen drink he bought the day before at a convenience store.

She said the drink tasted funny and that Martinez also gave her a THC gummy.

The victim went on to say that Martinez began to sexually batter her by touching her inappropriately and forcing her to touch him.

Afterward, detectives say the victim went to her bedroom and slept.

Detectives say Martinez denied all of the allegations made by the victim.

Using a search warrant, detectives collected forensic evidence at Martinez’s home.

Blood and urine tests, submitted by the victim, showed the presence of alcohol and THC, according to HCSO.

After questioning him, Martinez was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior of a victim over 12 and less than 16, and two counts of sexual battery familial/custodial of a victim over 12 and less than 16.

Martinez is currently being held without bond.

