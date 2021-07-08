What should happen to I-175? St. Pete wants your opinion

Future plans for the Tropicana Field site could impact traffic flow on the interstate through St. Pete. One proposal involves shortening or removing Interstate 175, the stretch of highway that connects I-275 with downtown St. Petersburg.

The highway was built in the 1970's and it caused a lot of division -- physically separating downtown from St. Pete's predominantly Black neighborhoods.

That's a reason Mayor Rick Kriseman wants it gone.

"That highway has really divided our city, especially the African American community in south St. Pete, and I think there is a way of peeling part of I-75 back," he explained.

"It definitely has an impact on travel time and is that something people are OK with," offered Sarah Caper with Forward Pinellas, the group working with FDOT to see if this is something people would actually want.

Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital, which has a trauma center at the end of I-175, is strongly against its removal because they say it provides easy access for ambulances.

The public can weigh in on the proposal by visiting forwardpinellas.org.

