When do you have to stop for a school bus in Florida?

The first day of school is here for most Bay Area students, and unlike last year, most districts have no e-learning option. That means kids and school buses will be on the road, so make sure you're aware of school bus traffic rules.

One of the main rules is to not pass a stopped school bus. It’s extremely important that you come to a complete stop for the safety of students.

According to the state law, if you’re traveling in the same direction of a school bus and it stops, you must also stop if you’re behind it or on the side of it. The same rule applies if you are traveling in the opposite direction in a two-lane or multi-lane road.

The only time you're allowed to not stop is if a school bus is heading in the opposite direction and there is an "unpaved surface," like a grassy median, a raised median or a physical barrier, separating the roads.

Also remember to remain a safe distance behind school buses so that you have enough time to stop if necessary.

On January 1, 2021, the penalties for failing to stop for a school bus doubled. The penalty went from a minimum of $100 to $200 and if you commit and second offense in five years, your license will be suspended for up to one year.

The penalty for passing a school bus on the side that children enter and exit when the stop signal is displayed is now $400 and if you commit and second offense in five years, your license can be suspended up to two years.

In addition to driver safety, parents should remind their kids not to walk while using their cell phones. Students must be aware of their surroundings in case there's a reckless driver on the road.