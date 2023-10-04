Who killed James Norris? Detectives still trying to crack one of Florida’s oldest cold cases

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is once again asking for the public’s help in solving the 1974 murder of 24-year-old James Norris.

According to FDLE, Norris’ unsolved murder is one of Florida’s oldest cold cases and is the oldest cold case in Dixie County.

FDLE agents say Norris, a California resident, was using the name Richard Gunning when took a commercial flight to Miami on October 4, 1974.

According to FDLE, Norris traveled to Florida with a large amount of cash because he wanted to buy Colombian-grade marijuana.

Investigators say after landing in Miami, he went to Citrus County to buy the cannabis from an organization that was operating out of the area. According to the FDLE, investigators have uncovered the names of members of that organization, but did not release any additional details.

Officials say the last time Norris’ family heard from him was via a postcard dated October 4, 1974, that was mailed from Inglis, Florida, a town in Levy County, on the border with Citrus County.

On April 16, 1976, investigators say a bulldozer operator was cutting through the woods off of U.S. Highway 19 in northern Dixie County, near the Taylor County line, when he came upon skeletal remains.

The remains went unidentified for decades. In 2010, forensic scientists sent them to the University of North Texas, which was able to get a DNA profile. That profile was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). NamUS provides technology, forensic services and investigative support to resolve missing person and unidentified remains cases.

Reviewing the NamUS website’s missing persons section, Agent Kennedy saw that James Norris was listed as missing in Florida approximately 18 months and 100 miles from where the skeletal remains were discovered. Also, NamUS noted that Norris’ family had placed their DNA on file with the California Department of Justice (DOJ) for use as a comparison.

Agent Kennedy asked that the DNA profiles with the California DOJ be sent to the University of North Texas for comparison. The University confirmed that the remains were James Norris, and an active homicide investigation started.

Norris’ family members flew to Florida to claim his remains in April 2011.

Investigators say they believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information to help figure out who is responsible for Norris’ death.

Norris' family has set up a Facebook page and a website with more information on the case.