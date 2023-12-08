Winter Haven crash leaves 7 injured, deputies investigate whether street-racing caused it

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are investigating whether street racing was the cause of a crash that left seven people hurt, including children.

Vanesa Cornejo and her boyfriend, Anthony Neves, were heading east on Havendale Boulevard Thursday night and were turning onto 29th Street.

"As I was pulling out of Havendale onto the street, I looked back in my rearview mirror and all I saw was a ball of flames going across," said Cornejo.

They immediately pulled over and ran to where a smashed black car had been pushed into the westbound lanes. They saw a young boy on the ground who had been thrown from the car.

"I took off my jacket, because it was cold and covered him with it," said Neeves. "Your parent instincts kick in for any child that you see."

The couple then helped to pull another child out of the black car which had been occupied by four children, a mother and grandmother. They didn't see the actual collision happen, but they did see a white car that was also damaged at the scene.

"After I saw the ball of fire, I saw at least two other vehicles that passed by it going way too fast," said Cornejo.

Polk Fire Rescue said seven people total were hurt. Three of them were children, who were taken by helicopter to the hospital, and thankfully, didn't suffer serious injuries.

Deputies are currently investigating whether street racing was a factor in the crash.

"All hours of the night you can hear it. For being a small town, it dies around here around 9:30 and 10 o'clock and that's all you hear is cars racing up and down Havendale and 92," said Erin Tackett who lives nearby.

People are fed up with the reckless behavior and are pushing for change.

"This time it was a car. What would've happened if it was a pedestrian or family crossing the street?" said Cornejo.

"They got this little speed limit thing down here that says 45 miles per hour," said Neeves. "You're young, and you're going to show off or whatever. Trying to get the high score, but what's that going to get you? There needs to be more cops sitting out here."

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said there haven't been any recent racing crashes on Havendale Boulevard.

In a statement to FOX 13, Sheriff Grady Judd said: "There are speeders on every road, and we give attention with extra patrols to trouble spots as needed. But, it is fiscally impossible to have deputies on every single road at all times — especially in a county the size of ours."

The crash is still under investigation and no one has been arrested.