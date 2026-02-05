Wrong-way DUI driver sentenced to 8 years in prison after deadly Pasco County crash

article

The Brief A man was sentenced to eight years in prison for a deadly wrong-way DUI crash that killed 26-year-old Anthony Pivacek in Pasco County, according to court records. Troopers said Marshall’s blood alcohol content was 0.171, more than twice the legal limit, when he crashed into Pivacek's pickup truck. Marshall pleaded guilty to a DUI Manslaughter charge. After prison, he will serve house arrest, followed by probation, and pay $17,000 in restitution to the victim’s family, court records said.



A man who pleaded guilty in a 2024 deadly wrong-way DUI crash that killed a 26-year-old in Pasco County has been sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by years of probation, according to court records.

The backstory:

The Florida Highway Patrol says the fatal crash happened in July 2024 along State Road 56 just east of Morris Bridge Road.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family seeks justice after deadly DUI crash in Pasco County

Troopers said Kevin Marshall was driving a Dodge SUV the wrong way when he hit a Chevy pickup truck, killing the driver, Anthony Pivacek. Marshall’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.171 — more than twice the legal limit.

Dig deeper:

For more than a year, Pivacek’s family made multiple trips from Nashville to Dade City as the case moved slowly through the courts.

A roadside vigil still stands near the crash site, serving as a reminder of Pivacek’s life lost.

The other side:

Marshall’s attorney, Justin Petredis, released a statement on behalf of his client:

"This is truly a heartbreaking tragedy and Mr. Marshall is devastated by the pain he has caused another family," the statement said. "He takes full responsibility for his actions. As a husband and father of five himself, with no criminal history whatsoever, he is overwhelmed with remorse and would give anything to change what has happened. He is extremely grateful to Anthony Pivacek’s family for allowing him to apologize to them face-to-face and though he knows that words will never undo the pain he has caused, he hopes that it gives them some measure of closure and contributes to their healing process. Mr. Marshall is ready to serve his sentence so he can get back to his family."

James Pivacek acknowledged the apology, calling it difficult to hear but meaningful.

On Thursday, Marshall pleaded guilty to a charge of DUI Manslaughter, court officials said.

What's next:

Once released, Marshall will serve two years of house arrest, followed by four years of probation. He was also ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution to the Pivacek family, according to court records.