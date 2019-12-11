You'll have a longer trip, but she says you, too, should try the Front Porch
TAMPA, Fla. - Catherine Tyler – who goes by Cat – moved to the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa more than a decade ago. Being unfamiliar with the area, her and her husband slowly started to explore their new surroundings.
One of the places they ended up was the Front Porch Grille & Bart’s Tavern. It was the perfect mix of atmosphere, service, good food, and quality drinks – and it was a short two-block walk from their house.
In fact, they have an almost private walkway directly to the restaurant via a small, rarely traveled alleyway.
She invited FOX 13’s Chip Brewster to take that walk, then shared her favorite dishes, including meatloaf and mac & cheese. And that was before dessert.
MORE INFO:
Front Porch Grille & Bart’s Tavern
5924 N Florida Ave.
Tampa, FL 33604
(813) 237-5511
https://frontporchgrill.com/
Sunday 11:30a - 11p
Monday 4p - 11p
Tue-Thu 4p - 12a
Friday 11:30a - 1a
Saturday 11:30a - 2a
LINK: Check out all of the Bay Area Best restaurants here: http://bit.ly/BABMap