You'll have a longer trip, but she says you, too, should try the Front Porch

Catherine Tyler – who goes by Cat – moved to the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa more than a decade ago. Being unfamiliar with the area, her and her husband slowly started to explore their new surroundings.

One of the places they ended up was the Front Porch Grille & Bart’s Tavern. It was the perfect mix of atmosphere, service, good food, and quality drinks – and it was a short two-block walk from their house.

In fact, they have an almost private walkway directly to the restaurant via a small, rarely traveled alleyway.

She invited FOX 13’s Chip Brewster to take that walk, then shared her favorite dishes, including meatloaf and mac & cheese. And that was before dessert.

Front Porch Grille & Bart’s Tavern

5924 N Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33604

(813) 237-5511

https://frontporchgrill.com/

Sunday 11:30a - 11p

Monday 4p - 11p

Tue-Thu 4p - 12a

Friday 11:30a - 1a

Saturday 11:30a - 2a

