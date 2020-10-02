Reopening Raymond James: New measures in place when the Bucs welcome back fans Sunday

After missing out on the home opener, fans will soon be able to cheer on Tom Brady and the rest of the Bucs as they take on the Los Angeles Charges -- but of course, crowd size will be restricted.

The home team will be back in town this weekend after defeating the Broncos in Denver. Some fans will be able to see them in action for the first time on Sunday.

Raymond James Stadium as a test-run on Wednesday during the Stanley Cup celebration. Nearly 16,000 Bolts fans had a chance to party with the Lightning. Masks were required, and fans were kept in pods of six seats.

Those same rules will apply Sunday as the Bucs bring in around 10,000 of their long-time season ticket holders.

Tickets for this weekend are only available to those who've held season tickets since at least 1998 or earlier, and because the Bucs are keeping everyone spaced apart and away from the field, that means the majority of those fans won't be able to sit in this usual seats.

The Tampa Bay Sports Authority said they are implementing several changes inside the stadium to keep fans safe: socially-distanced seating, cashless transactions, mobile-ticketing online and touchless sinks in restrooms.

They've also added hundreds of sanitation stations around the stadium.

Seating at Ray Jay will increase to 25% for the Bucs' game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 18. The Bucs said season passholders who kept their 2020 season pass payments as credit towards 2021 can purchase a limited number of tickets for up to two games for the remainder of this NFL season.

Tickets for this priority presale will start on Monday, Oct. 5.

