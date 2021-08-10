What to know when USF football comes back to Raymond James Stadium this September

article

USF football is coming back this September. Some of the highly anticipated games will be in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium, including a matchup with the Gators.

COVID-19 is still a concern for players and fans. According to Brian Siegrist, the associate director of athletics communications at USF, about 80% of the team is vaccinated. Those not vaccinated are being tested.

According to an announcement in May, football games will return to full capacity seating. The USF vs UF game is already close to a sellout.

Raymond James Stadium recommends that unvaccinated guests wear masks. Fully-vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks. The stadium has also implemented changes like mobile tickets, HVAC upgrades, contactless transactions and touchless experiences.

Players are excited for fans to be back in stadiums. They've had plenty of time to prepare and adjust to COVID-19 guidelines.

"We played during the pandemic last year. Preparation for this season began in the off season, 15 spring practices, summer workouts and Fall Camp, which began Aug. 4," shared Siegrist.

Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased online at USFBullsTix.com or by calling/texting 1-800-Go-Bulls. Student tickets are not available yet.

"Student tickets continue to be free for USF Students. Sign up for tickets for the first game will begin a couple weeks before our first of six home games on Sept. 11," explained Siegrist.

Home games start in a month:

USF vs Univ. of Florida: Saturday, Sep. 11 at 1 p.m.

USF vs FAMU: Saturday, Sep. 18 at 7 p.m.

USF vs Tulsa: Saturday, Oct. 16 at TBA

USF vs Temple: Saturday, Oct. 23 at TBA

USF vs Houston: Saturday, Nov. 6 at TBA (Homecoming game)

USF vs Cincinnati: Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

LINK: For a full list of games visit, gousfbulls.com.

LINK: For more information about Raymond James Stadium policies visit, raymondjamesstadium.com/stadium-policies.