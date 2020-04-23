Forecast: Severe weather possible again Friday

Just a few days after tornadoes blew through Central Florida, another round of potentially severe weather is on its way.

Forecasters expect strong to severe storms to arrive Friday as another cold front pushes its way through the southeastern U.S. The system has already produced tornado warnings in parts of Alabama and southern Georgia.

Those storms will arrive in the northern Bay Area on Friday morning, then slowly move through the rest of the area.

“Very similar to what we saw on Monday where it kind of took all day for everything to move on through,” FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber explained. “It looks like that could be the case once again tomorrow. We’ve got to watch for that potential for severe weather.”

The front will stall out as it moves through Florida, which could keep things unsettled. On-and-off showers are likely through Saturday.

Drier air should move in Sunday, though, with less humid weather for the first part of next week.

LINK: Download the free SkyTower Radar app to track storms and get alerts

