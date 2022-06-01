NWS confirms weak, brief tornado Tuesday in Pasco; cleanup continues

The National Weather Service Tampa Bay confirmed late Tuesday that a "brief, weak tornado" did occur in Trinity. Now, residents must resume their cleanup efforts.

The agency said in a tweet shortly before 9 p.m. that it made the determination after receiving additional videos and information regarding a funnel formation seen from the ground.

"A second brief, weak tornado also briefly occurred near Town N' Country this afternoon," the weather service also confirmed.

In Sarasota County, NWS Tampa Bay said "there was most certainly a funnel cloud," but that there were no indications that the formation ever touched the ground.

Residents in north Sarasota reported dime-to-quarter-sized hail near Tuttle Avenue and Tallevast. The weather service stated there were further hail reports in Crystal River, Hudson, New Port Richey and Port Charlotte.

Quite a few strong wind reports were received, NWS Tampa Bay tweeted, including a 60-mile-per-hour wind gust at the Skyway.

In New Port Richey, debris including scattered building materials and downed limbs could be seen early Wednesday morning at several locations along Seven Springs Boulevard and other residential areas, with cleanup likely to follow throughout the morning.