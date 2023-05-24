2 North Port daycare center employees arrested on allegations of child abuse

article

Two women, including one who authorities say has been fired from childcare facilities in the past, are facing felony charges in connection with suspected child abuse.

According to the North Port Police Department, a concerned parent filed a police report after discovering visible marks and bruises on their child after attending the Building Blocks Children’s Center located at 2555 Toledo Blade Blvd. in North Port.

Investigators say, Evelyn Jennings, 51, physically injured the 3-year-old child by intentionally grabbing the victim by his arms and legs. During the investigation, detectives say they learned that similar allegations had been made against Jennings and she had been fired from multiple daycare facilities.

Officers add that people witnessed the allegedly abused and officials were made aware of the situation, but Jennings was not reprimanded and nothing was documented or reported to the Department of Children and Families.

According to NPPD, Cindy Desrosiers, 60, the appointed director of the facility, was made aware of the ongoing allegations of child abuse by staff and parents. Detectives say despite being legally responsible for reporting suspected or disclosed abuse, Desrosiers did not report the incidents and prevented other teachers from making reports.

Jennings has been charged with one count of abuse without great harm and Desrosiers is facing three counts of failure to report suspected child abuse as a mandatory reporter.

"While we take all crimes seriously, one of the greatest responsibilities we have in law enforcement is helping those who cannot speak out for themselves," stated North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. "If you hurt a child in North Port, you can count on hearing from us."

NPPD says it commends all the parents who have taken part in this investigation and provided information and evidence surrounding the abuse.

The child abuse allegations are still under investigation. Both DCF and the Florida Department of Health are continuing to look into the center.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the NPPD tip line at 941-429-7382.