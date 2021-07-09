23,747 new COVID-19 cases reported this week in Florida

Amid concerns about the potent Delta variant of the coronavirus, the number of cases of COVID-19 jumped in Florida last week, according to a report issued Friday by the state Department of Health.

The report showed Florida had confirmed 2,361,360 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 23,747 cases from a week earlier.

Florida during the past week also exceeded 38,000 resident deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020. As of Thursday, it totaled 38,157 deaths, an increase of 172 deaths from a week earlier.

The number of confirmed cases has increased during the past two weeks.

During the week that ended July 1, Florida saw an increase of 15,684 cases. Increases in the three previous weeks ranged from 10,095 cases to 11,454 cases, according to Department of Health reports.