3,838 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Tuesday; 219 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 3,838 Tuesday as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 579,932.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 9,758, an increase of 219 since Monday's update. In addition, a total of 135 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Polk County reported 27 new cases, Pinellas reported 12, Sarasota reported five, Hillsborough and Citrus reported three each, Manatee reported two, while Hernando, DeSoto, Highlands, and Sumter each reported one.

Of the 579,932 cases, 573,811 are Florida residents while 6,121 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 34,605

Pinellas: 18,876

Sarasota: 6,764

Manatee: 9,891

Sumter: 1,586

Polk: 15,607

Citrus: 1,823

Hernando: 2,284

Pasco: 7,527

Highlands: 1,639

DeSoto: 1,424

Hardee: 1,019

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, 5,491 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 34,695 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 4,266,865 residents have been tested in the state as of Tuesday -- about 19.9% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Today's new case number represents the 77th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests has increased during that time period, but has begun to trend down slightly. It was at 7.91% on Monday, the most recent date available.

The number of new cases has generally trended down over the last few weeks, mirroring the number of tests being given. But the number of deaths has been on an upward trend -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

