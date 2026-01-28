Advocates head to Tallahassee to push for continued cancer funding

The Brief Dozens of Moffitt Cancer Center advocates traveled to Tallahassee Wednesday morning for "Moffitt Day." The group is meeting with lawmakers as the Legislature debates the next state budget. Advocates want leaders to protect and expand recent investments in cancer research, screening, and prevention.



A bus filled with cancer patients, survivors, doctors and researchers left Moffitt Cancer Center’s McKinley Campus early Wednesday, headed for the Florida Capitol.

What's Happening Now:

The annual trip, known as Moffitt Day, brings advocates face-to-face with lawmakers to highlight how state funding decisions directly affect cancer care and research in Florida.

The group is expected to arrive in Tallahassee late Wednesday morning, with meetings scheduled throughout the day.

What Advocates Are Asking For:

Advocates are traveling with momentum.

During the most recent legislative session, Florida lawmakers approved hundreds of millions of dollars for cancer-related programs. That included record funding for breast and cervical cancer early detection, expanded tobacco prevention efforts, and major investments in cancer research at institutions like Moffitt.

Supporters say those dollars help drive earlier diagnoses, improved treatments, and better outcomes for patients statewide. They argue continued funding is critical as budget negotiations move forward.

Advocates are urging lawmakers to:

Maintain and increase funding for cancer research programs.

Expand access to cancer screenings and early detection.

Reduce financial barriers that can delay diagnosis or treatment.

READ MORE: Plant City farmers sacrificing this week’s harvest to save strawberry season — here’s why

What they're saying:

Many participants say personal stories, rather than merely statistics, are central to the message they’re delivering at the Capitol. Among them is Ed Cutler, a longtime Moffitt patient, survivor and advocate who says research funded by the state helped keep him alive after a devastating diagnosis.

"Cancer research has kept me alive, has enabled me to thrive," Cutler told FOX 13 News.

After being diagnosed more than 12 years ago with stage four non-small cell lung cancer, Cutler credits Moffitt Cancer Center with saving his life and says that experience drives his continued advocacy at the Capitol. This year marked his 11th trip to Tallahassee to speak with legislators about the importance of funding cancer research.

Diane Johnson, a Moffitt volunteer and 22-year cancer survivor, said face-to-face conversations with lawmakers are critical. She said many legislators have personal connections to Moffitt, either as patients themselves or through family members.

Johnson also pointed to Moffitt’s growth across the region, including the recent opening of its Pasco County campus and the upcoming launch of proton therapy, which will expand treatment options for children and adolescents.

Advocates say continued funding is also key to education and workforce development in oncology.

READ MORE: MOSI unveils new name and expansion plans

"There’s not going to be a cure if we don’t get new minds and new thoughts and new generations into it," Johnson said.

Both Cutler and Johnson emphasized that nearly everyone has been affected by cancer in some way and said lawmakers need to hear directly from patients, survivors and caregivers when making budget decisions.

What's next:

State lawmakers are currently considering a proposed $277 million allocation for cancer research in the upcoming budget. Supporters say the money helps fund lifesaving treatments, expand access to care and support future generations of medical professionals.