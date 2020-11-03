Amendment 4 falls short, preserving Florida's amendment approval process

Voters in Florida have rejected Amendment Four, which would have made it harder to amend our state constitution in the future.

Amendment Four said any new amendment that passes would have to go on the ballot again and pass a second time before it gets added to the constitution.

ELECTION RESULTS: Florida constitutional amendments

That change would have made citizen petition drives for future amendment campaigns more expensive, which would likely dissuade some from taking off as a result.

52% percent of Floridians voted in favor of the change, short of the 60% required to pass.

Jonathan Webber, deputy director of Florida Conservation Voters, issued a prepared statement praising the result.

“Over the years, the citizens’ initiative process has enabled Floridians to advance important public policies when politicians in Tallahassee have been unwilling to do so,” Webber said. “The ability to amend our constitution is a right guaranteed to the people of Florida, and tonight voters demonstrated that we’re not going to give it up lightly. If anything, the governor and Legislature should strengthen this process by increasing campaign finance transparency and reducing unnecessary barriers that privilege wealthy corporations and dark money.”

In all, six amendments were on the ballot in Florida this year.

FLORIDA AMENDMENTS EXPLAINED:

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.