‘Armed and dangerous’ teen accused of shooting, critically injuring juvenile turns himself in to police

A 15-year-old who police considered say critically injured another juvenile by shooting him multiple times has turned himself in to authorities.

On Saturday, the Bradenton Police Department issued a warrant for Eugene Williams' arrest after they found a juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while responding to a reported shooting on the 800 block of 19th St. Court E. Friday evening.

Police say Williams, who has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, turned himself in without incident and is being held without bond.

The victim was taken to All Children’s Hospital where he is in critical condition.