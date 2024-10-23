Bay Area man uses story to shatter stigma surrounding suicide

Frank Canales is using his grief over losing two siblings to suicide to help other people.

Canales has fond memories of his brother.

"Growing up, my brother was bigger and stronger. I always wanted to be like him because he was a bit older than me," Canales said.

He always admired his older sister too.

"I wanted to be like her," Canales shared. "She was popular. I was more shy and timid and my sister was a lot more outgoing than me. I very much looked up to them my whole life."

Frank Canales said he looked up to both of his siblings. Courtesy: Frank Canales

As they got older, they struggled. His brother Jason got divorced and turned to drugs and alcohol.

He never recovered from his addiction and depression and took his own life in 2009, which was a shock to Canales and his family.

"Suicide wasn't something I even considered. I didn't know many people that had died by suicide," Canales explained. "So, it really wasn't anything that that crossed my mind."

At the time, Canales sought help and got sober in 2013. However, his sister did not. She died by suicide in 2016.

Canales lost both his brother and sister to suicide. Courtesy: Frank Canales

"The one thing that everyone has is hope. And even in the darkest times, if you still have just a glimmer of hope, you're able to continue," said Canales. "So in the case of my brother and sister, I just think they reached a point to where they no longer saw any hope."

Today, Canales is that beacon of light. He’s helping others who are struggling with their mental health and volunteering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Every time he shares his story, he's breaking the stigma surrounding suicide.

Canales hopes his story will help someone else who may be struggling.

"When we share our story with someone, we don't get to choose who it helps. But we know that when we do share our story oftentimes it is helping at least one person in that. That's the goal," Canales said.

It's also his way of keeping the memories of his siblings alive.

"I celebrate their birthdays. I celebrate the anniversaries of their death," Canales shared. "Not to bring sadness but to say that my sister and my brother were amazing people that I love dearly, and I miss them."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you are asked to call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or the Crisis Center at 211.

