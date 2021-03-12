Before plea deal, judge wants full mental health assessment for man accused of threatening schools

Hillsborough Circuit judge Michael Williams put the brakes on a state offer in the criminal case against Domerell Lott.

"I'm not trying to jam up your plea Mr. Taylor but this is pretty egregious just the facts," explained Judge Williams.

In April of 2019, Lott, who was 18 years old at the time, is accused of causing panic and alarm at some Bay area schools.

Court documents show he threatened to shoot up Bloomingdale High School, claiming he was tired of being bullied. Later, he called 911 to report a bomb threat at the Boston Market in Brandon. The next day investigators say he called 911 again claiming he witnessed a black man with a long gun jump the fence at Claire Mel Elementary school. The report shows that caused a lockdown of the school and 16 deputies responded.

Now there’s a deal on the table that lets him out of jail with straight probation along with other conditions.

But that didn't sit well with Judge Williams who wanted to know---where are safeguards to protect the public? He believed a mental health expert should evaluate his threat level before any deal happens.

"What assurance for the parents of everybody that goes to the school going to have I guess is my question I’m asking to state," said Williams.

The prosecutor reminded the judge that Lott received mental health treatment in 2019 and later was evaluated by court-appointed doctors for competency. While he was found fit to stand trial, those medical reports were not enough for Judge Williams who pushed for a full mental health assessment before signing off on any plea deal.

Williams asked, "Is he a threat to the public or himself? And what measures need to be in place and if they need to be in place get them in place?"

Lott's next court date is set for April 5.

