Boyfriend of Riverview mother killed in shooting reflects on the tragic incident

The boyfriend of the Riverview mother shot and killed by her 14-year-old son is sharing how the tragedy unfolded from his perspective.

Adeem Berry is accused of shooting his mother, Tiffany Harris and her boyfriend, Cortevious Crews. Harris died from her injuries.

Crews somehow survived after being shot at least five times.

It happened on Lynmoor Drive in the Summerfield subdivision on September 16th.

READ: Teen accused of raping unconscious teen, 18-year-old allegedly shared video on social media, detectives say

Hillsborough County deputies responded to the community and found Berry running down the street with a gun.

Photo Courtesy: Hillsbrough County Sherrif's Office

Body camera video of the 16-minute negotiation between deputies and Berry was released, where Berry reportedly held the gun to his head at least six times.

Berry was eventually taken into custody, charged with murder in the second degree with a weapon, attempted murder in the first degree premeditated firearm discharge and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Crews said Harris was a mother of three and was about to become a grandmother to her daughter's first child. "Tiffany was very loving and caring," he said, "She had a lot of friends who always looked up to her. She loved her kids to death. She spoiled them with any and everything. She was a very good person."

READ: 4 men arrested in Citrus County following investigation into firearm, drug trafficking: CCSO

Crews told FOX13 he only dated Harris for about a month before the tragedy.

He said he and Berry were watching TV together when the teen got up and walked into another room without explanation.

"He started staring off into space, looking at me, but he wasn't actually looking at me. I'm asking, 'Are you okay?' He just didn't say anything," he said. Crews said he was frightened when the teen returned to the room with a gun.

He said, "He came back and started shooting me. His mom came out screaming gave me time to get out of the house. That kind of saved me." Crews collapsed in the driveway of the home.

He saw Harris wrestle the gun out of the teen's hands.

READ: HCSO: Homicide investigation underway after shooting in East Tampa

"I wake up maybe two or three days later and I'm looking at the news that night. I see there's a 14-year-old boy who's killed his mother and I noticed it was my situation and I found out that she had died from the situation," he said.

Since the shooting, Crews has been unable to eat or shower on his own, with gunshot wounds on his hands, shoulder, jaw, and leg.

He calls Harris his hero. "It was a dagger because she was so good to me. It hurt me even more because I feel like she got hit because she was trying to save me," he said.