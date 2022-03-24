Bradenton man traveling to Ukraine to rescue refugees

A Bradenton man whose family is from Ukraine is preparing to travel there to help those who can't escape. He, his father, and cousin plan to deliver supplies across the border, while rescuing as many as they can.

Vladimir Tokarev spent a decade in the U.S. Marine Corps and Army National Guard. He also worked as a police officer and firefighter.

"You just can't be afraid," Tokarev said. "I've stared death in the face, and you just go do your new job either way."

He is used to running toward trouble, not away. And he knows that Ukraine is in trouble.

"God forbid we ever end up in a situation like this," Tokarev said. "You'd be grateful if somebody showed up for you."

His family is originally from Ukraine. They came to the United States in 1989 as refugees, seeking religious freedom, before the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. That's the year Vladimir was born.

When his father Vasily Tokarev, a pastor in Massachusetts, called to say he's traveling to Ukraine to help, Vladimir said - not without me.

"I wasn't planning to get myself involved in this," Tokarev said. "When your dad calls you, asking for body armor when you're fully capable of going, you go."

He, his dad, and cousin Eugene Loboda will fly into Poland, buy 22-passenger vans, and drive into Ukrainian hot zones to deliver food, medical supplies, and body armor to those unable to escape.

Vladimir is medically retired with back and nerve issues. While he can't do a lot of heavy lifting, one thing he can do is drive.

"One van, for us, is going to save hundreds, maybe thousands of lives," Tokarev said.

They'll join friends already on the ground, transporting women, children, and the elderly safely across the border. "They're constantly going in and out every day, you know, pulling people out, resupplying," Tokarev said.

Vladimir can speak Russian. He understands some Ukrainian. Once they're settled, he hopes to be a point of contact for any more friends willing to lend a hand.

"This could be the start of something bigger," Tokarev said. "When you're down and out there, your whole life is destroyed, and some guy from the United States comes over there, you know, he's trying to help you, I think it brings some hope that there are some people in the world that are willing to help you."

Vladimir's father and cousin are booked to fly to Poland on April 4. Once he gets all his paperwork signed, he'll be right behind them.

In the meantime, they're working to raise $40,000 to buy vans, supplies, and body armor for the evacuees and have started a GoFundMe account.