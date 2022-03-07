Carjacking suspect went on crime spree from Dunedin to Indian Shores, deputies say

article

After a disagreement over a drug transaction in Dunedin, one man stole two cars and crashed into three other vehicles before he was finally arrested in an intercostal waterway in Indian Shores, deputies said. The entire ordeal lasted under an hour.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the chain of events began Sunday before 4:15 p.m. Pinellas County deputies responded to the Dunedin Cove Motel on Main Street after receiving a report about two men in a physical fight. When they arrived, they learned that 27-year-old Kenneth Lunford took the car keys from the second individual and fled in the stolen vehicle.

Deputies said Lunford recklessly drove through Clearwater, Largo, Belleair Bluffs, Belleair Beach, and Indian Rocks Beach while fleeing from Clearwater officers. They said he attempted to carjack another person on Gulf Boulevard while at a stoplight in Indian Rocks Beach, but failed.

They said he struck two vehicles as he approached the 4th Avenue intersection, and carjacked another vehicle. Deputies said he continued heading south on Gulf Boulevard.

Eventually, he crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot of 11925 Gulf Boulevard in Indian Shores. According to the agency, Lunford drove east behind a building before crashing into a fence. The stolen vehicle was partially off the seawall.

Deputies said he exited the vehicle, walked through mangroves, and entered the intercostal waterway.

By 4:5 p.m., marine unit deputies took Lunford into custody. He was booked into Pinellas County Jail on several charges, including carjacking, DUI, robbery, fleeing and eluding, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

Deputies said there were no significant injuries during the incident.