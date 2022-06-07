Carrollwood woman headed to Florida State hospital after prosecutors say she killed her sister

Prosecutors said jealousy between two sisters ended in betrayal and murder. According to officials, 68-year-old Debra Patton killed her sister and then buried her in the backyard of their Carrollwood home.

One year later, Patton, charged with second-degree murder is headed to Florida State hospital. Her Hillsborough public defender, Elizabeth Beardsley, made the announcement to the court on Tuesday.

"At this time the defense is willing to stipulate to those admissions of those reports and findings," explained Beardsley.

Patton was found "unfit" to stand trial by two doctors who evaluated her and will get treatment to restore her competency.

Prosecutor John Terry said in May 2021, Patton murdered her sister Karen Pais, 67.

"Eventually we were able to locate the body in the backyard buried it was identified as her sister and we know she was shot in the chest," said Terry.

Police said Karen allowed Debra to live with her, but neighbors say right from the start there was tension between the sisters.

Karen Pais even shared ominous warnings with her friends that if something ever happened to her, her sister did it.

Months later, Karen would disappear, and her friends would report her missing.

Prosecutors said all evidence points to one sister turning on the other with deadly consequences.

Patton's trial will be hold until she is mentally fit again to face the charges against her.