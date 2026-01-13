Citrus County mobile home fire sends 1 to hospital: CCFR

The Brief One person was hospitalized following a mobile home fire in Citrus County on Tuesday morning. While firefighters say the fire began in the utility room, the cause of the fire is unknown. The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office will conduct a follow-up investigation.



One person was hospitalized following a mobile home fire in Citrus County on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to Citrus County Fire Rescue, crews went to E. Nugget Lane in Inverness shortly after 8 a.m. for reports of a residential fire.

The caller told dispatchers that someone may still be inside the home.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue

Firefighters said they got the fire under control in about seven minutes and completely extinguished by 8:35 a.m.

However, they remained on site, completing extensive overhaul operations due to major damage to the structure.

The last unit left the scene at 10:25 a.m.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue

Firefighters said an adult located outside the home was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Nobody else was inside the home at the time of the fire, according to CCFR.

What we don't know:

While firefighters say the fire began in the utility room, the cause of the fire is unknown.

What's next:

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office will conduct a follow-up investigation.

The power company was also requested to secure utilities.