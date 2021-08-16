Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater deploys to assist in Haiti following earthquake

Two helicopters and four crews from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater deployed to Haiti on Saturday for humanitarian aid following the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the island nation Saturday, killing almost 1,300 people.

"So far in the last 24 hours, those helicopter crews have transported close to 40 people from the remote areas to a higher level of medical care in Port-au-Prince, we're also working with the US Aid to provide humanitarian support to the people of Haiti," said Commander Jeanine Menze, the operations officer at CG Air Station Clearwater. "Each aircraft has two crews that's helping with relief efforts so we'll fly one crew to their max amount of flight time allowable, we'll switch out crews so the second crew can fly and continue as continuous operations as we can."

Work has not slowed down since their arrival about 24 hours after the quake.

"The reports that we're getting is that the situation is heartbreaking, you know, there's a lot of need, at the present time for the people of Haiti, and for the infrastructure as well around their surrounding communities," Commander Menze said.

Tropical Depression Grace made its way over Haiti Monday, bringing up to 15 inches of rain in some areas.

"We've been monitoring the weather, we've been watching the storm, and right now we're continuing to operate and remain as flexible as possible and will immediately respond after the storm passes," said Commander Menze.

The US Coast Guard is not leading the operation in Haiti, so they will stay for however long they are needed. It is unclear how long that will be.