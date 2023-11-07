Convicted child rapist, killer Granville Ritchie wants judge to spare his life

A convicted child killer who prosecutors say never showed any mercy to a 9-year-old girl he murdered and raped wants to get off death row.

In May 2014, Felecia Williams was only nine years old when prosecutors say she was betrayed by family friend Eboni Wiley, who left her alone and in the care of a monster.

Ritchie molested and strangled the child to death.

Felicia Williams was 9-year-old when she was killed.

Wiley, hoping to protect herself, helped Ritchie with a cover-up. She admitted on the stand during Ritchie’s trial, that she lied to police during the investigation.

In 2019, Richie was convicted of child rape and murder. The following year in September 2020, Ritchie was sentenced to death by a jury.

Convicted child rapist and killer Granville Ritchie.

Now, he is demanding a do-over of his sentence. Recently, the state Supreme Court rejected his request. But in his latest appeal in state court, he’s asking for police records and documents from multiple agencies. He is looking for any legal errors that could help him get a second chance on appeal.

Prosecutors call it a fishing expedition and Tampa Judge Michel Sisco wants to make sure it doesn’t turn into one.

"I’m not interested in just full-scale fishing expeditions but rather a more targeted request that could potentially lead to a colorful claim and obviously I would find the defendant is entitled to it," explained Sisco.

During a virtual hearing on Monday, the court got an update on documents that have been turned over and what evidence still needs to be given to Ritchie.

If Ritchie finds any mistakes in those records, that could give him the legal grounds to fight his death sentence.

Judge Sisco scheduled another hearing in February 2024.