Convicted killer who murdered former Lakeland city commissioner and her husband learns his fate on Monday

The Brief A judge will decide whether Marcelle Waldon is sentenced to death or life in prison for a 2020 double murder in Lakeland. A jury previously recommended the death penalty by an 11 to 1 vote. The victims were former Lakeland City Commissioner Edie Yates and her husband, David Henderson.



Sentencing is scheduled on Monday for convicted killer Marcelle Waldon in Polk County.

The backstory:

Waldon was convicted of killing Edie Yates, a former Lakeland city commissioner, and her husband, David Henderson. The couple was found stabbed to death inside their Lake Morton home in 2020.

Prosecutors said Waldon broke into their home, terrorized and robbed the couple, then stabbed them multiple times. Investigators said the crime appeared to be random, with no known connection between Waldon and the victims.

After finding Waldon guilty in 2024, a jury recommended the death penalty by an 11 to 1 vote.

The judge will determine whether to follow the jury’s recommendation and impose the death penalty or sentence Waldon to life in prison.

Under Florida law, the final sentencing decision rests with the judge, even after a jury recommendation.

The other side:

Over the past two years, Waldon has raised multiple legal challenges in an effort to overturn his conviction or avoid a death sentence.

Those challenges included arguments that an intellectual disability should make him ineligible for execution, that his rights to communicate with his legal team had been compromised by his correctional facility's policies, and that the jury’s capital punishment recommendation was invalid because it was not unanimous.

Judges have rejected each of those arguments.

What's next:

The judge is expected to issue a sentence following Monday’s hearing. Waldon will then have the option to pursue further appeals.