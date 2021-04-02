Despite expanding eligibility requirements, fewer people registering for COVID-19 vaccine

The Florida Department of Health says there is a dramatic drop in many areas in the number of people who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.



In Polk County, about 5,000 people a week were signing up for the shot. Now it’s closer to 3,000. That is shocking enough by itself, but even more stunning when you consider that the governor has continually dropped the age requirement to qualify. Beginning Monday, anyone 16 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated.



One reason for fewer people stepping forward to roll up their sleeves may be so-called "vaccine hesitancy."



Bobby Rex of Wimauma, like a number of his friends, says he doesn’t want to take what he considers a risk at this point.

READ DeSantis issues executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine passports



"It is being tested on people right now, as I see it," he told FOX 13. "I know several health professionals that don’t want to take it. They’re going to wait a year or two to see what happens, to see what side effects it may have."

That runs counter to mainstream medical thinking according to Dr. Steve Achinger of the Watson Clinic.



"I think we’ll be missing a golden opportunity to really get the virus under control so we can safely go back to a more normal way of life if we fall short of getting a large portion of the population vaccinated."



Achinger says if people put off being vaccinated or refuse to be vaccinated, it will take longer to reach a point of herd immunity, which could allow the virus to mutate.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates