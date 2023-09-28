Elementary school placed on heightened security after armed suspect flees in Lake Wales: Police

article

Polk Avenue Elementary School was placed on heightened security after police believed an armed suspect was near the school on Wednesday, according to officials.

Lake Wales Police officers say that they responded to a disturbance near Highway 60 and 4th Street in Lake Wales. When they arrived, they say the victim told them he was approached by another man who was armed with a handgun.

The victim told officers that the man opened his car door and pointed a gun at him. Authorities say the victim tried to flee and crashed his car into a small concrete pole.

The suspect fled the area in a silver Kia Soul while the victim called 911, according to officials.

Officer say within minutes of receiving the call, they found the Kia in the alley between Polk and Townsend Avenues near Polk Avenue Elementary School. Authorities say they initially thought one of the suspects fled on foot which is when the school was placed on heightened security.

Lake Wales police say that they were quickly able to locate and detain all the subjects involved, and the school was notified to release students as normal.

According to investigators, two 18-year-old men were arrested and charged. Joemil Olivers, of Lake Wales, was charged with armed burglary with an assault.

Alberto Cervantes, also of Lake Wales, was charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent person.

Police do not believe that this incident was random since the victim was an acquaintance of the suspects.

