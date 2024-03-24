FHP finds car suspected of hitting, killing bicyclist during hit-and-run crash in Manatee County

article

The car suspected of hitting and killing a 28-year-old Sarasota man on State Road 70 on Friday night was impounded, according to officials.

Authorities say the Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Division impounded the red sedan from a residence in Manatee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the suspected car was headed east on State Road 70, in the inside left lane approaching the intersection with 60th Street East (Caruso Road) around 9 p.m. on Friday.

A bicyclist was headed north on SR-70 within the pedestrian crosswalk while he tried to cross the eastbound lane from the south shoulder, according to FHP.

Troopers say the front left side of the car hit the bicycle, causing the bicyclist to fall off. According to FHP, the driver fled the scene of the crash.

According to officials, the bicyclist was taken to Blake Hospital and pronounced dead on Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol (*FHP) or Crimestoppers.

