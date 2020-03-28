Florida COVID-19 cases jump more than 700 Saturday, climbing to 4,038; 56 deaths

According to the Florida Department of Health, the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 840 since Friday evening as more people get tested across the state.

The total number of cases in the state are now 4,038 with 10 newly reported deaths on Saturday; 56 deaths have been reported, in total.

Of the 4,038 cases, 3,877 are Florida residents while 161 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 43,071 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Pinellas County Health Department announced three more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday to includes an 83-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and a 52-year-old man. As of Saturday morning, four Pinellas County residents have died from COVID-19.

The Pasco County also confirmed a 67-year-old died within the past 24 hours. This is the second Pasco County resident to die from the novel coronavirus.

Also, on Saturday, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced that one of their deputies was diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning from an Orlando vacation.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 200

Pinellas: 100

Sarasota: 42

Manatee: 32

Sumter: 40

Polk: 37

Citrus: 15

Hernando: 13

Pasco: 33

DeSoto: 7

Highlands: 10

Hardee: 0

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

