Florida lawmakers prepare bold 2026 legislative session — here's what's on the agenda

Florida lawmakers and Governor Ron DeSantis are preparing for an unusually active legislative session in 2026. Top priorities include property tax relief, potential elimination of school vaccine mandates and reviewing state and congressional maps.

Property tax proposals

The House has developed seven different options for property tax reductions, ranging from cutting all non-school-related taxes to expanding homestead exemptions or providing targeted relief for seniors. DeSantis has expressed concern that putting too many options on the ballot could confuse voters.

What they're saying:

State Rep. Toby Overdorf (R-Palm City) said: "We should not be afraid to let the voters of this state — the same voters who elected each and every one of us — make the decisions for themselves, their communities, and for the state."

Opponents warn substantial cuts could strain local government budgets and force fee increases or higher sales taxes.

Trish Pfeiffer, a Bartow commissioner, noted: "We would have to raise taxes or fees, which shifts the burden possibly onto renters, small businesses, and working families."

Vaccine mandates and public health

The DeSantis administration is pushing to end all school vaccine requirements, including those for polio, diphtheria, mumps and measles.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo stated: "End all vaccine mandates in Florida law. All of them."

What they're saying:

The proposal faces opposition, and lawmakers may have more success pursuing other measures, such as lowering the age to purchase rifles from 21 years old back to 18.

State Rep. Tyler Sirois (R-Merritt Island) said: "In my view, this is the correct public policy to pursue — to restore the rights of law-abiding 18-year-olds."

State Rep. Dan Daley (D-Coral Springs) expressed skepticism: "I’m hoping that the Senate will continue to stand strong and will not introduce a companion to this measure, just as they have not in the last four years. The Senate has been our saving grace on this issue."

Other legislative priorities

Lawmakers also plan to discuss regulation of artificial intelligence to protect jobs and support economic growth. Additionally, the House is reviewing congressional maps and may redraw them to account for population changes, a move that could affect partisan balance.

State Rep. Mike Redondo (R-Miami) said: "We may ultimately decide to propose a new congressional map based on our exploration, or we may not. But if we do, we will do so in a timely manner."

What's next:

The 2026 regular session will begin on January 13. Lawmakers will debate property taxes, vaccine mandates, gun laws, AI regulation and potential congressional map changes, setting the stage for a contentious and high-profile session.