Florida man busted weaving through I-4 traffic at 108 mph: FHP

The Brief A Florida man is facing criminal charges after state troopers clocked him traveling over 100 mph while weaving through Sunday afternoon traffic on Interstate 4. Edward Osorio, 28, was charged with reckless driving and dangerous excessive speed (100 mph or more). In 2025, Florida lawmakers upgraded extreme speeding from a simple civil infraction to a criminal offense.



The arrest of 28-year-old Edward Osorio marks one of the latest high-speed stops under Florida’s "Super Speeder" regulations.

The backstory:

According to an FHP arrest report, a trooper spotted a green Dodge Charger traveling eastbound on I-4 shortly before 3 p.m. The vehicle immediately caught the trooper’s attention, as it matched the description of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) alert issued moments earlier.

Troopers say Osorio was weaving in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed. When the trooper activated his laser speed-measuring device, the Dodge was clocked at 108 mph.

As the trooper initiated a pursuit with lights and sirens, Osorio allegedly cut across all lanes of traffic to reach the right lane, forcing several other drivers to slam on their brakes to avoid a collision.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Osorio eventually came to a stop on the County Line Road off-ramp. The trooper ordered Osorio out of the vehicle and placed him under arrest.

Osorio is charged with:

Reckless driving

Dangerous Excessive Speed (100 mph or more)

Florida's 'Super Speeder' law

Dig deeper:

In 2025, Florida lawmakers upgraded extreme speeding from a simple civil infraction to a criminal offense.

Here is what drivers need to know about the "Dangerous Excessive Speeding" statute:

How It Is Applied:

The law applies to anyone driving 50 mph or more over the posted limit, or anyone traveling 100 mph or more in a way that endangers others.

Mandatory Court:

Unlike a standard ticket, you cannot simply pay a fine by mail. A "Super Speeder" citation requires a mandatory court appearance.

First Offense:

A second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Repeat Offenders:

If caught a second time within five years, the penalties jump to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and a mandatory driver’s license revocation for up to one year.