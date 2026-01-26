Florida man busted weaving through I-4 traffic at 108 mph: FHP
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A Florida man is facing criminal charges after state troopers clocked him traveling over 100 mph while weaving through Sunday afternoon traffic on Interstate 4.
The arrest of 28-year-old Edward Osorio marks one of the latest high-speed stops under Florida’s "Super Speeder" regulations.
The backstory:
According to an FHP arrest report, a trooper spotted a green Dodge Charger traveling eastbound on I-4 shortly before 3 p.m. The vehicle immediately caught the trooper’s attention, as it matched the description of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) alert issued moments earlier.
Troopers say Osorio was weaving in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed. When the trooper activated his laser speed-measuring device, the Dodge was clocked at 108 mph.
As the trooper initiated a pursuit with lights and sirens, Osorio allegedly cut across all lanes of traffic to reach the right lane, forcing several other drivers to slam on their brakes to avoid a collision.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Osorio eventually came to a stop on the County Line Road off-ramp. The trooper ordered Osorio out of the vehicle and placed him under arrest.
Osorio is charged with:
- Reckless driving
- Dangerous Excessive Speed (100 mph or more)
Florida's 'Super Speeder' law
Dig deeper:
In 2025, Florida lawmakers upgraded extreme speeding from a simple civil infraction to a criminal offense.
Here is what drivers need to know about the "Dangerous Excessive Speeding" statute:
How It Is Applied:
The law applies to anyone driving 50 mph or more over the posted limit, or anyone traveling 100 mph or more in a way that endangers others.
Mandatory Court:
Unlike a standard ticket, you cannot simply pay a fine by mail. A "Super Speeder" citation requires a mandatory court appearance.
First Offense:
A second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Repeat Offenders:
If caught a second time within five years, the penalties jump to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, and a mandatory driver’s license revocation for up to one year.
The Source: This article was written with information found in an FHP arrest report, previous FOX 13 News reports and the Florida Legislature.