Florida substitute teacher was ‘drunker than Cooter Brown’ while at Lake Alfred Polytech: Grady Judd

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a substitute teacher at Lake Alfred Polytech got an education from deputies who said he was driving drunk on school property Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer saw Micah Alan Dyal, 44, of Haines City, trying to back out of a parking space shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Deputies said Dyal did a field sobriety test, and he showed multiple signs of impairment and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Dyal was arrested and charged with DUI.

What they're saying:

"This substitute teacher was drunker than Cooter Brown at school while he was supposed to be teaching our children," explained Judd. "We gave him an education when we took him to jail."

Polk County Public Schools provided the following statement:

"We commend our school staff for noticing that something was off, and not allowing this individual to proceed to the classroom yesterday. What a terrible decision and unacceptable behavior from someone working on a campus. This person will no longer have any involvement with PCPS."

What's next:

Dyal, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, consented to a blood draw. That blood sample will be submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing to determine blood-alcohol content and/or drug use.

The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.



