Florida woman arrested for unlicensed dental work denied bond after latest arrest

The Brief A Tampa judge revoked Emely Martinez's bond on Friday. She faces charges in both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, accused of using Krazy Glue to attach fake veneers while performing dental work without a license. Hillsborough County prosecutors cited her recent arrest in Pinellas Park as a violation of the conditions of her pre-trial release.



A woman accused of practicing cosmetic dentistry without a license will stay in jail after a Tampa judge revoked her bond on Friday.

The backstory:

Emely Martinez faces charges in both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Investigators say she advertised her services on social media as a veneer technician, promising smile makeovers.

Instead, clients say they were left with infections, damaged teeth and hefty bills to fix the harm.

Pictured: Emely Martinez.

According to investigators, Martinez used Krazy Glue to attach fake veneers – something licensed dentists say is dangerous.

"Krazy Glue can expand, it can cause heat, it can cook a nerve, meaning root canal therapy. It's not to be used in the mouth," Tampa dentist Dr. Christopher Bulnes said.

RELATED: Dentists warn about dangers of illegal ‘veneer tech’ trend

Dentists say so-called "veneer techs" appear to be using products from Amazon or 3D printers to create the illusion of composite veneers, offering the service at a fraction of the price.

Dig deeper:

Martinez was arrested in March stemming from the 2024 Tampa charges, but was released on bond.

Hillsborough County prosecutors cited her recent arrest in Pinellas Park as a violation of the conditions of her pre-trial release.

What's next:

Martinez is currently being held in the Pinellas County Jail and was not present for Friday's court hearing.

The Source: This story was written with information from Hillsborough County court records and previous FOX 13 News reports.