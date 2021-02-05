FOX 13’s inaugural ‘Golden Bowl’ pits our 'vets' against our 'pups'

It's finally time for the big game here in Tampa Bay, the one with wagging rights and the FOX 13 ‘Lombarky’ trophy on the line.

It's FOX 13s first-ever Golden Bowl, since we have so many golden retrievers here in the FOX 13 family.

Mark Wilson's 'Hazel' and 'Frankie,' with Paul Dellegatto's famous 'Brody,' make up our team of veterans. Elizabeth Fry's 'Biscuit,' Mariah Harrison's 'Kiki,' and Jordan Bowen's 'Winslow' make up our team of pups.

MEET THE PUPS:

Everyone remembers Brody, an expert at interrupting Paul Dellegatto's weathercasts.

Hazel and Frankie are members of the Wilson family.

Elizabeth Fry is proud mom to Biscuit.

Kiki is learning the traffic ropes from mom Mariah Harrison.

Jordan Bowen's Winslow may be the youngest, but don't count him out.

We put them all together for the ultimate playdate: A confined space with only one football. And the game action is already the stuff of legend as some pups clearly out-performed and out-played the rest, while some couldn't have cared less.

But there was lots of tail-wagging, face-licking and playful frolicking. They ARE goldens, known for their loving and kind-hearted nature.

Consider the resources below if you're in the market for a pup or a rescue and enjoy the action as we congratulate our first-ever MVP (Most Valuable Pup)!



