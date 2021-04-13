Gov. DeSantis to provide Piney Point update

Florida’s governor is scheduled to hold a press conference in Manatee County on Tuesday to provide the latest information following the wastewater discharges from the old Piney Point fertilizer plant.

Over the weekend, crews were able to place a steel plate over the reservoir leak, essentially closing it up and stopping any more discharge into Tampa Bay.

However, the two-week ordeal has already caused more than 200 million gallons of contaminated water to be dumped into the bay.

Environmental scientists plan to monitor the bay water for several months for any changes. They fear the nutrient-heavy wastewater will lead to algae blooms, which could kill off marine life and even be hazardous to humans.

Experts said the future of dolphins and other marine life remains unknown.

"What happens to the fish that supports them, the seagrass that supports the fish that supports them?" Dr. Randall Wells said. "Ecologically, will this area support them in the long term or will they need to be out of this area in adjacent waters to make a living?"

Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.